The Denver Broncos made a bold move in free agency. And they created wiggle room for late April. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator after free agency.

Even though the Broncos nearly had the right mix to make it to the Super Bowl in 2025, they need some adjustments for the upcoming season. Draft needs are tight end, defensive interior, linebacker, and wide receiver.

Let’s see how the PFF simulator dealt the draft cards to the Broncos.

Round 2, Pick 62: WR Chris Brazzell, Tennessee

Even with the addition of Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos couldn’t pass on Brazzell’s talent at this point in the draft. He’s 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, and possesses downfield catch ability.

But he must develop better for short and intermediate routes, according to PFF.

“At this stage, his role is largely limited to vertical concepts, as he primarily runs go routes, skinny posts, comebacks, and screens,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He explodes off the line with speed releases, and his long strides make him difficult for defenders to match downfield. He also shows strong concentration on deep targets, an important trait for his role.

“Brazzell’s middle-of-the-field route running remains limited in both experience and nuance. However, he has shown flashes of the ability to sink his hips and break effectively on comebacks and curls, which is encouraging for a player of his size. His effort level can be inconsistent at times, particularly on plays when he is not the primary target.”

With a little NFL-level refinement and moving on to an every-play attitude, Brazzell has the makeup to be elite as a WR2.

Round 4, Pick 108: DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Hoping to hit gold in the middle rounds is usually met with disappointment. And this selection doesn’t offer the upside to bring a lot of enthusiasm.

However, athleticism makes Proctor at least a long shot to develop into a starter down the road, according to NFL.com.

“As an interior defender, Proctor is an elite athlete with rare playmaking range.,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s an elusive rusher with an explosive first step and the ability to unlock openings with varied approaches and angles.”

However, size matters. And Proctor only brings a 6-2, 291-pound frame.

“He’s also very undersized with limited recourse once linemen have him squared up and put hands on him,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks the anchor or contact balance to withstand power. Proctor needs to find a fit in a move-based defensive front where he can try to mismatch interior protection with his quickness and athletic gifts.”

Round 4, Pick 111: DI Zxavian Harris, Mississippi

What Proctor lacks in size, Harris does not. He’s 6-8 and 330 pounds. A space eater’s space eater. But while size matters, it’s not everything, according to Bleacher Report.

“Harris is a massive defensive tackle with the size and flashes of strength to intrigue defensive line coaches as a potential Day 3 pick,” Matt Holder. “However, he plays tall and gets pushed around too much for a prospect of his build, not including significant character concerns that could take him off some teams' draft boards altogether.”

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Round 5, Pick 170: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

This is one of those guys who could turn out better than the draft says he will. Versatility works in his favor, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Fisher's path to a roster will run through his ability to be a dependable early-down run defender and a quality special teams contributor,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His instincts against the run are real. He processes blocking schemes fast, fills the right gaps, and makes tackles at or near the line of scrimmage at a high rate. That run defense ability, paired with his leadership and communication, gives him a floor as a backup MIKE in a scheme that keeps him in the box and limits his coverage exposure.

“The best version of Fisher at the next level is in a run-heavy front that plays two-high shells.”

Round 7, Pick 246: LB Eric Gentry, USC

Is he almost too tall to be an overall effective linebacker at 6-7? That question matters, according to NFL.com.

“Fifth-year senior with a long, lanky frame that is ill-suited for block take-ons and gap constriction as a run defender,” Zierlein wrote. “ Projecting Gentry into an NFL role requires a belief he can gain and maintain more muscle mass and upper-body strength.”

Round 7, Pick 256: T Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

It’s the time of the draft for dart throws, and Fa’amoe fits that narrative. Consistency helps him, according to NFL.com.

“Well-proportioned right tackle with good size and average consistency in both phases,” Zierlein wrote. “Fa’amoe can be hit or miss as a run blocker. He rarely wins with leverage but has reps where he generates movement.”

Round 7, Pick 257: CB Jeadyn Lukus, Clemson

He’s worth a pick, based on his Pro Day, according to a post on X by Todd Summers.

“After an up & down career at Clemson, @Mauldin_Athl @jlukus04 knows he can be better in the NFL. At Pro Day, Lukus impressed by running a 4.41 40 while leaping 11'7 in the broad jump, 4 inches farther than anyone at the 2026 NFL combine.”