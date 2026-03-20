Jaylen Waddle spent five years as one of the Miami Dolphins' most reliable weapons. But on Wednesday, a new chapter began for the talented wide receiver that reunites him with a familiar face. Waddle was traded to the Denver Broncos, bringing him back alongside his former Alabama teammate, Patrick Surtain II. The two were drafted just three picks apart back in 2021 and have shared a desire to play together again.

After the trade went through, Waddle wasted no time reaching out to Surtain.

“It was special. He was one of the first calls that I made,” said Waddle. “We talked about this earlier in our careers. We wanted to get together and play with each other. Just seeing it happen, it's special.”

Surtain, the Broncos' standout cornerback, had apparently been nudging Waddle toward Denver for some time. Waddle noted that his friend had been keeping him in the loop on the team's culture and direction throughout the years.

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The trade also marks Waddle's first time suiting up for a different NFL team. When asked about the change, he made clear he has embraced it fully and is looking forward to being in the Mile High City.

“It's the NFL. But you never know what's for sure and what can happen, but it's part of the business, and it's been great,” said Waddle. “My time here (in Denver so far) has been great. It feels like home, it feels like family, everyone's been welcoming, so it's been great.”

Waddle arrives with an impressive resume. He averaged 75 catches and 1,008 receiving yards per season across his five years in Miami. He will undoubtedly bring some juice to a Broncos wide receiver room that needs another speedy, home-run-type threat.