The Denver Broncos have waited a long time for a moment like this. It's a postseason stage at altitude, a fully engaged home crowd, and a chance to rewrite a painful recent chapter. After cruising to the AFC’s top seed, Denver now stands 60 minutes from an AFC Championship appearance. The Buffalo Bills, though, visit Empower Field at Mile High carrying momentum and unfinished business of their own. This matchup is less about hype and more about leverage. The Broncos have leverage gained from rest, health, and home-field advantage. Whether they can finally turn promise into playoff payoff remains to be seen.

High stakes rematch

The top-seeded Broncos (14-3) are set to host the Bills (13-5) in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17, at 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET). This is a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s Wild Card game. That meeting ended in a lopsided 31-7 loss for Denver in Buffalo. This time, however, the setting shifts west. This is where the Broncos have historically been one of the league’s toughest postseason outs.

Denver enters the game rested after a first-round bye. They are also confident after finishing with the best record in the AFC. Buffalo, meanwhile, arrives as the No. 6 seed riding a wave of momentum after a dramatic Wild Card road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Josh Allen once again put the Bills on his back. He showcased his trademark blend of arm strength, improvisation, and toughness. It’s the classic playoff contrast: the well-rested favorite versus the battle-tested challenger.

Defense, altitude, and the clock

A defining storyline will be the confrontation between Allen’s dual-threat brilliance and Denver’s top-ranked defense. The Broncos have built their identity on speed, discipline, and pressure. They’ll need all three to keep Allen from extending plays and generating explosive second-chance opportunities. The return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw from injury adds another layer of versatility to a unit that thrives on disguising pressure and closing space quickly.

On offense, Denver’s balanced approach will be tested against a Bills defense forced to adapt amid injuries. Buffalo’s receiving corps has been hit hard by season-ending ACL injuries to Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers. That limits the number of reliable options available and places even more responsibility on Allen. At altitude, depth matters. Denver’s ability to rotate bodies, control tempo, and shorten the game could tilt the balance in its favor.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Broncos and the Bills in the Divisional Round Game.

Broncos defense forces three-plus takeaways

If Denver wins this game, it’s hard to envision it happening without turnovers. Buffalo’s injury-riddled receiving group places enormous pressure on Allen to create. That often comes with risk. Against a disciplined, opportunistic secondary led by Patrick Surtain II, those risks can turn into game-changing moments.

Denver’s defensive backs thrive on reading quarterbacks who hold the ball an extra beat. Allen’s willingness to extend plays can be a double-edged sword. With limited healthy receiving options available, the Broncos can afford to be aggressive underneath and challenge Buffalo to beat them consistently downfield. Expect tipped passes, at least one interception, and a fumble forced as Denver capitalizes on Buffalo’s thin margins.

Nik Bonitto leaves his mark

Speaking of defense, Nik Bonitto’s breakout regular season didn’t happen by accident. His 14.0 sacks were the product of relentless effort, refined technique, and a scheme that puts him in advantageous positions. Against Buffalo, his role becomes even more critical.

Article Continues Below

Containing Allen doesn’t mean simply sacking him. It means forcing him off his spot and limiting escape lanes. Bonitto’s speed off the edge will be a constant stressor, particularly with the return of John Franklin-Myers bolstering Denver’s interior push. That combination should help collapse the pocket from multiple angles. Bonitto may not dominate the stat sheet. That said, at least one sack and several pressures feels inevitable.

Bo Nix throws zero touchdowns

It sounds counterintuitive, but this is the kind of game where Denver can win without fireworks through the air. The Bills’ defense excels at limiting yards after the catch. That's an area that has been central to Denver’s offensive efficiency all season. Expect head coach Sean Payton to lean into that reality rather than fight it.

That means a heavy dose of the run game, quick-hitting throws, and sustained drives. These will be designed to keep Allen on the sideline. Bo Nix doesn’t need to force throws into tight windows or chase big plays. If Denver jumps ahead early, the game script favors patience and physicality. Multiple rushing touchdowns and methodical drives could define the afternoon. That's even if Nix never throws a touchdown pass.

Denver finally gets playoff revenge

The memory of last year’s Wild Card loss still lingers. It has shaped Denver’s mindset throughout this season. Despite being the top seed and playing at home, the Broncos enter as slight underdogs. That reflects Buffalo’s postseason reputation and Allen’s star power.

This time, though, the context is different. Denver is healthier, deeper, and playing in conditions tailored to its strengths. The crowd at Empower Field will be loud, and the defense will be fresh. The Broncos’ commitment to controlling tempo should steadily wear Buffalo down. Revenge games aren’t won on emotion alone, of course. Still, when preparation meets opportunity, narratives change. Denver’s long playoff drought ends here.

Final word

This Divisional Round clash won’t be flashy. It will be rugged, strategic, and shaped by field position and discipline. Buffalo has the quarterback who can flip the game in seconds. On the flip side, Denver has the structure, depth, and environment to absorb those moments and respond. When the dust settles, the Broncos should finally turn the page and take a decisive step toward reclaiming their place among the AFC’s elite.