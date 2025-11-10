The Denver Broncos may be without linebacker Alex Singleton for some time after he shared that he underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer after their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. There is no real timeline on when he'll return, but it doesn't seem like it'll be long, according to Andrew Mason.

“Alex Singleton says he'll miss this Sunday's game, but ‘hopefully' not 4-5-6 weeks. He said that he's learned through CT scan screening before surgery that the cancer has not spread,” Mason wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Singleton wrote about the diagnosis on social media, saying that he stood before the team as a “lucky man.”

“I shared with my teammates and coaches that I underwent successful surgery on Friday for testicular cancer after being diagnosed last week,” Singleton wrote. “Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family. While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks.”

Singleton shared that he found out about the cancer after a random test that showed he had elevated levels of the hormone “hcG” in his system. He then booked an appointment with a urologist, which revealed that he had signs of a testicular tumor.

Singleton has been a big part of the Broncos' defense this season, as he leads the team and ranks fifth in the NFL with 89 tackles. For now, the Broncos will have to find a way to fill his void, but their defense is already one of the best in the league, so it shouldn't be hard.

The Broncos will hope that Singleton has a safe and speedy recovery, and it was good that he was able to catch the cancer before it spread. It was also big that he felt comfortable enough to share the diagnosis with the masses.