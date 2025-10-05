On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the 2025 NFL season with a narrow home defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. The Eagles at one point led this game 17-3, but for the second straight week, weren't able to do much on offense in the second half, and they ended up losing the game by a final score of 21-17.

After the game, NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic pointed out that it has been a rough couple of days for Philadelphia sports fans.

“A brutal 24 hours for Philly sports fans: – Penn State upset by unranked UCLA – Phillies lose to Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 – Eagles lose first game of the season to Broncos,” wrote Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, sports fans in Philadelphia have been through it over the last 48 hours. On Saturday evening, the Phillies choked a game they seemed to have full control of against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Eagles' contest against Denver followed a similar script.

While the Phillies will have a chance to bounce back and the Eagles certainly won't be panicking with a 4-1 record, fans would certainly liek to see some more innovation from a Philadelphia offense that is alarmingly stagnant at times when considering the star talent it's loaded with.

Wide receiver AJ Brown had another relatively quiet day on Sunday, even after the drama he stirred this week with a cryptic social media post, and Jalen Hurts still isn't throwing the ball down the field as much as some Eagles fans would like to see.

The good news for the Eagles is that they have a short week before getting a chance to get the bad taste out of their mouth, against a weak opponent at that, as they will take the field on Thursday for a road game against the New York Giants.