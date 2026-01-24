The Denver Broncos gained big help for backup turned starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Saturday. Center Luke Wattenberg was on his way to becoming healthy for the AFC title game. He's now officially activated before facing the New England Patriots.

The franchise confirmed the move Saturday evening. Stidham won't be trusting a reserve center after all against a loaded Pats defense.

But that's not all from Denver before hosting the conference championship game.

“We also elevated wide receivers Michael Bandy and Elijah Moore,” the team announced on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Luke Wattenberg boosts Broncos' chances vs. Patriots

Article Continues Below

Wattenberg emerged as one of the league's top interior blockers.

He owns a 74.4 run blocking grade and 71.0 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. His NFL Injury became significant before what later occurred for Bo Nix after the divisional round win over Buffalo.

Stidham officially becomes the NFL Playoffs QB facing the most pressure in conference championship weekend. He gets to lead a Sean Payton offense with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line — and as someone with no previous 2025 starts. Plus he's facing one of the better pass rushes left among the league's final four.

But Broncos legend and SB winner Peyton Manning has trust in Stidham. Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky also believes Denver is in great hands with Stidham.

Stidham won't be the first backup to try and will his team to a Super Bowl trip. The 2017 season NFC title game featured backups Nick Foles and Case Keenum — with the former leading the Eagles to victory. Payton's old boss Bill Parcells once relied on Jeff Hostetler to lead the 1990 New York Giants to the NFC title, eventually winning the Super Bowl too.