The Denver Broncos pulled off a 21-17 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. When someone will talk about the game, definitely star outside linebacker Nik Bonitto will be in the center. His wonderful performance has teammates openly praising him and making him a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen couldn't hold his words back when asked about Bonitto potentially following cornerback Pat Surtain II as the league's Defensive Player of the Year. “Pat says he's the DPOY right now. I think it's pretty accurate,” Allen said after the game.

Bonitto recorded 2.5 sacks against the Eagles, helping Denver register six total sacks on quarterback Jalen Hurts. He now leads the NFL with seven sacks through just five games, the second most in Broncos history through five weeks.

Allen also praised Bonitto's consistency on every snap. “If you leave him one-on-one, he's going to win. He's been incredible. He's an absolute stud,” Allen stated matter-of-factly about his teammate.

Nik Bonitto's rise to DPOY

The Broncos' comeback win from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit showed their fighting spirit against a tough opponent. Bonitto reflected on that team mentality postgame. “The one thing our team is never going to do is quit,” he said. This really shows his inner motivation for winning.

Head coach Sean Payton has watched Bonitto's transformation firsthand. “Past performance, past successful performance, leads to confidence,” Payton explained. “Right in front of our eyes, we've seen a guy get continually better.”

ESPN's Bill Barnwell currently lists Bonitto as the DPOY front-runner, citing elite pressure metrics beyond just sack numbers. If this pace continues, Denver has the ability to produce back-to-back DPOY winners with different players for the first time in franchise history.