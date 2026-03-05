The Denver Broncos were aggressive in free agency last year. It paid off, as after signing Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram, the team made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. Had it not been for Bo Nix breaking his ankle in the playoffs, it is very possible that the team could have been playing in Super Bowl 60.

The future is bright with their up-and-coming quarterback, an elite offensive line, and one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Broncos need to continue adding to the roster, though. They don't have too much talent hitting the open market in their own right, so Denver is in a prime position to improve their roster. John Franklin-Meyers is their only key contributor headed to free agency.

Russell Wilson's disastrous contract is finally going to be off the books, too, and with the salary cap increasing, the Broncos could have plenty of money to spend. So, who should the Broncos target in free agency this offseason?

Alec Pierce could unlock the Broncos' offense

At the start of the 2025 season, Nix struggled with the deep ball. He quickly started to figure things out, but at times, Denver's offense struggled with stagnation. Sean Payton is giving up play-calling, and it is hard to predict how the Davis Webb-led offense will look. Regardless, the Broncos need some more firepower.

Evan Engram was supposed to be the team's Joker, but he didn't quite live up to expectations. Courtland Sutton is great, but the team needs more speed in their offense, especially because Marvin Mims is looking more and more likely just a gadget weapon and occasional deep threat rather than a consistent top-end receiver.

Alec Pierce is already one of the best deep threats in the NFL. In fact, he has led the league in yards per reception in two straight seasons. Pierce could be so much more than just a burner going forward, though. The former Indianapolis Colts receiver is 6-foot-3 and has the potential to thrive in short and intermediate routes, too.

In Denver, Pierce would take the top of defenses, but he could also significantly improve their scoring production. The expectation is that Pierce's statistics will greatly improve going forward, which is why many consider him the top receiver on the open market this offseason. That designation means he won't come cheap if the Broncos do decide to pursue him, but he would be a great fit with the team.

The Broncos could reunite with a defensive lineman

Article Continues Below

As mentioned above, Franklin-Meyers is the Broncos' big internal free agent. The Broncos have done a great job of extending their best players, but considering they never reached a new deal with the defensive lineman, it seems likely that Franklin-Meyers will sign elsewhere this offseason.

Franklin-Meyers has been unheralded on a great defense, but he has been an important player on Denver's front seven. He was responsible for 7.5 of the team's 68 sacks, which was the fifth most by a team in NFL history. If he does depart, the Broncos will need to find a replacement.

That replacement could come in the form of a player who made his name in Denver: Dre'Mont Jones. Like Franklin-Meyers, Jones is primarily a five technique, but he can line up on the edge or kick inside and play defensive tackle. He had 22 sacks in his first four years with the Broncos. A reunion all these years later makes a lot of sense.

Devin Bush would add coverage to Denver's linebacker corps

Back in 2019, the Broncos traded the pick that the Pittsburgh Steelers would turn into Devin Bush Jr. The linebacker had a fantastic rookie season that was highlighted by 109 combined tackles. Unfortunately, Bush tore his ACL in year two, and he never quite looked like the same player.

That was until this past season with the Cleveland Browns. Bush's seventh season in the NFL was a major resurgence. He had 125 combined tackles. More importantly, Bush thrived in pass coverage. He had three interceptions, two of which he took back for a touchdown. His 164 interception yards were the most in the NFL.

The Broncos' defense is great and really doesn't have many weaknesses. Perhaps their worst position group is the off-ball linebacker spot. Greenlaw is talented and was a worthwhile free agent addition, but he spent much of last season on the sideline. Alex Singleton is one of the team's leaders, and his story of coming back from testicular cancer was a source of inspiration for the team last year. However, Singleton isn't much of a coverage linebacker.

Denver's defense gets after the quarterback so often, not just because of their pass rushing prowess, but because the secondary locks up receivers down the field. Bush's skill set could take the Broncos' already great defense to an even higher level.