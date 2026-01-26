The Denver Broncos’ improbable Super Bowl dreams didn’t end with a bang, but with the hollow rattle of a knee scooter on a concrete floor.

Following a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, a video surfaced of rookie quarterback Bo Nix that gutted the Mile High faithful. The clip shows Nix, his right knee heavily plastered and propped up on a roller, shaking his head in dejected silence as he wheels himself toward an elevator.

For Broncos fans, it was the definitive image of a “what if” season. Nix, who transformed the offense this year, could only watch from the sidelines as the Denver Broncos' offense stalled when it mattered most.

“Bo and this team didn't deserve this ending,” one fan lamented on social media. “Life just isn't fair sometimes.”

Hopefully today put things into perspective for the haters but I doubt their egos will allow them to If there was any doubt about how much Bo Nix means to this offense, today erased it 10 isn’t just the QB, he’s the offense His impact isn’t hypothetical anymore, it’s obvious pic.twitter.com/O047smfqaE — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) January 26, 2026

This game would be 24-0 for the Broncos if Bo Nix was playing. pic.twitter.com/f8VJ9ZJBJe — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 25, 2026

The Patriots saying thank you to the Bills for taking out Bo Nix in the Divisional Round pic.twitter.com/0dOtpwY4DL — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 25, 2026

With Nix sidelined, head coach Sean Payton turned to Jarrett Stidham. While the defense held the Patriots to just 10 points, the offense failed to find the end zone. Stidham finished 17-of-31 for 133 yards and a costly interception. The missed opportunities were glaring; Denver entered the red zone twice but settled for field goals both times.

Just unbelievable how the season just ends like that All the Broncos were missing in this game was their starting QB to put them over the hump We were a Bo Nix away from going to the Super Bowl 😞 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/BLleSe8Fpg — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) January 25, 2026

The last pregame handshake of the season between Bo Nix and Sean Payton this season… These two have made Broncos football feel like Broncos football again 🥹#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/4Im8g4ZdyY — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) January 21, 2026

The frustration among the fanbase was palpable, specifically regarding the lack of offensive depth. One fan noted, “Losing J.K. Dobbins without getting someone to take his place was the beginning of the end.”

“He’s shaking his head thinking, ‘You're telling me all I had to do was put up 13 points and I would have gone to the Bowl,'” another supporter posted.

“Yeah, his backup blew the game,” a fan concluded. “They’d be coasting to a Super Bowl appearance with him.” Instead of a trip to New Orleans, the Broncos head into an offseason defined by “almosts.” The sentiment across Denver remains bittersweet: pride in a rookie quarterback who changed the culture, but anger over a finish that felt preventable.