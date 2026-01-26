The Denver Broncos suffered a brutal 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Although the blizzard that ensued in the field late in the second half certainly played a factor, Sean Payton claims opportunities missed in the first half are what led to the loss.

While talking with media members after the game, the 62-year-old head coach admitted that the Broncos simply didn't capitalize on the good field position or the momentum the team had early in the contest, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Although Denver did get off to an early lead, the club failed to record a single point after the first-quarter touchdown.

“That first half, momentum and field position didn't yield what it needed to yield,” said Payton.

The Broncos had several opportunities to put points on the board. Especially in the first half of the game. There was a situation where Sean Payton decided to go for it on fourth and one in the red zone. But it resulted in a turnover, which prevented the Denver offense from scoring a single point.

Additionally, as the game progressed, kicker Will Lutz missed both of his field goal opportunities. Between the failed fourth-down conversion and the two missed field goals, the Broncos left at least nine points on the table against the Patriots. It's not an ideal situation, as Denver certainly had several chances to tie or take the lead over New England.

Sean Payton and the Broncos now head to the offseason. The good news is that quarterback Bo Nix is expected to be healthy well before the start of the 2026-27 campaign. With a projected cap space of about $47 million, the front office will have plenty to work with to address roster needs and depth.