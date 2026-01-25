While the Denver Broncos will not have Bo Nix under center when they face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, they continue to show the utmost faith in backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Their belief in the veteran has spread across the league throughout the week, convincing many others that Stidham is about to put the world on notice.

While Stidham lacks experience — he has just four starts in his seven-year career — the Broncos doubled down on him as Nix's backup in the offseason. Denver has had “tremendous confidence” in Stidham in practice and plans to be “very aggressive” with him on Sunday, Steve Wyche of the NFL Network reported.

“There's been tremendous confidence coming out of the Broncos' locker room this week, in part because Sean Payton has had history with a very similar circumstance,” Wyche said. “In 2019, when Payton was with the Saints, Drew Brees got hurt, and backup Teddy Bridgewater came in and won five consecutive games… Bridgewater told me Sean Payton will come up with a game plan for Stidham, and everything coming out of Denver's locker room is that they're going to be very aggressive with that game plan, pushing the ball downfield.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton has been through a similar QB situation as he is today with Jarrett Stidham back in 2019. I spoke to Teddy Bridgewater, who won 5 games filling in for Drew Brees in New Orleans, as to why Stidham could follow his route to success. pic.twitter.com/rNSppHvrBn — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 25, 2026

Stidham has also gained the approval of other analysts throughout the week, including former quarterback Chase Daniel, who predicts the Auburn alum will “surprise people” in the AFC Championship Game. Daniel praised Stidham's ability to analyze coverages, go through his progressions and throw the ball quickly while breaking down film.

Stidham has not started a game in his two seasons with the Broncos. However, in his two most recent starts, he averaged 248 passing yards, 1.5 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

Stidham also has an opportunity to face the team that drafted him in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots selected him as a potential Tom Brady successor in 2019, before offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels organized a trade for Stidham after accepting the head coaching position in Las Vegas.