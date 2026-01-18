The Denver Broncos sent the Buffalo Bills home with a 33-30 overtime defeat. Denver advances to its ninth-ever AFC Championship game. But Bo Nix won't be a part of it.

Head coach Sean Payton revealed this stunner:

BREAKING: Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle bone on the second-to-last play and will miss the rest of the season, per Broncos coach Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/5hlk0KwPTS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

Nix would've played in his first-ever conference title game had it not been for this setback. He threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in outdueling a turnover prone Josh Allen.

Nix even hit Marvin Mims for a crucial 26-yard touchdown that swung the lead back to Denver late. The QB then helped draw two pass interference calls to set up the Wil Lutz game-winning 24-yarder.

Who takes over for Bo Nix after Broncos win over Bills?

Jarrett Stidham will now take QB1 duties versus the winner of Sunday's Houston-New England showdown. Sam Ehlinger serves as the new No. 2 amid this significant NFL Injury.

The 29-year-old Stidham last appeared against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26 — carrying the ball one time for -1 yards. But he's bringing deep experience into the Broncos' room.

He's suited up for Denver in the last three seasons — all under Payton. He'll know the offense and route tree for the wide receivers as someone who's been with Payton longer than Nix.

He could be facing a familiar team too. He began his career with the New England Patriots in 2019 and 2020 during a time Bill Belichick was head coach of the franchise. New England hosts CJ Stroud and the Texans Sunday with the Patriots one game away from their first title game appearance since the 2018 season — before Stidham played in the league.