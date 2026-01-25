On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos hit the field at home for the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Jarrett Stidham got the start at quarterback for the Broncos in this one, due to a freak injury suffered by Bo Nix last week toward the end of their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Considering that he hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL in two seasons, many fans were understandably skeptical about Stidham's abilities coming into this game, and that didn't get improved when the Broncos went three and out on their first drive.

However, everything changed on Denver's second series, when Stidham found Marvin Mims Jr. for a 54-yard completion down the field.

JARRETT STIDHAM'S FIRST COMPLETION GOES 54 YARDS 🎯pic.twitter.com/ROx4eWCXGq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

A couple of plays later, the Broncos reached the endzone when Stidham connected with Courtland Sutton to put Denver up 7-0.

Many anticipated that in order to win this game, the Broncos would have to turn the game into a defensive slugfest, relying on their elite pass rush to get after Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and force turnovers.

While that will still certainly help out the cause, Stidham wasted little time in proving that he is more than capable of leading the Broncos' offense down the field and making explosive plays against a Patriots defense that had shut down CJ Stroud and Justin Herbert so far this offseason.

If Stidham is able to keep upthe big playmaking, the Broncos will have a legit chance to go to the Super Bowl.