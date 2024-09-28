Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers didn't shy away when asked about facing his former team, the New York Jets, in their Week 4 matchup on Sunday. Franklin-Myers, who spent several seasons with the Jets before joining the Broncos, expressed a straightforward attitude about the upcoming game.

“It’s going to be another week,” Franklin-Myers told reporters during a recent practice. “One of those chances to go out there and be dominant. Put on a dominant performance, play physical, run to the ball and play with the effort and physicality that I always do, except I know the guys.”

The Jets made Franklin-Myers a key player after signing him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, who had drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. Under Jets head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Franklin-Myers developed into one of the league’s more reliable edge defenders, known for his consistency against the run and ability to pressure quarterbacks.

John Franklin-Myers anticipates Broncos’ Week 4 clash with former team, the Jets

Speaking about his former teammates, Franklin-Myers acknowledged the friendships he formed in New York but made it clear that those relationships would not impact his approach on Sunday.

“You play in this league long enough, one thing’s for sure is you’ll get to know just about everybody you play against,” Franklin-Myers said. “So it’s no different. These guys, good friends of mine, but ain't no friends in this business. So like I said, ain't no friendly fire.”

John Franklin-Myers' trade to Denver in April was not entirely unexpected, given the Jets' depth along the defensive line. The move allowed Franklin-Myers to join a Broncos team looking to bolster its defense while giving the Jets the flexibility to manage their crowded defensive front. Since joining Denver, Franklin-Myers has continued to bring the same intensity and production that made him a standout with the Jets.

The Week 4 matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets will mark Franklin-Myers’ first time playing against his former squad. While he downplayed the emotional aspect of the game, his comments suggest he's eager to make an impact as Denver looks to tie up their record at 2-2 after stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.