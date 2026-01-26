As the Denver Broncos made many mistakes like the failed fourth-and-one call in the second quarter to potentially put them up by 10 points early, the AFC Championship game saw the team fall to the New England Patriots, 10-7. While Sunday's game started with an epic touchdown thrown by Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the offense was silent after that, though Mike McGlinchey is calling out people who are blaming just the signal-caller.

With the offensive lineman speaking to the media after the game, McGlinchey would harp that Denver lost as a team, saying how solely pointing out Stidham is “bulls***.”

“Mike McGlinchey stated the Broncos lost as a team: ‘As a team. We didn’t get this done. If anyone is going to try to put it on Stiddy, that’s bulls***',” Zac Steven wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In total, Stidham threw for 133 yards to go along with a touchdown pass and an interception while completing 17 of 31 pass attempts in the AFC title game against the Patriots. He started the contest after starting quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery after the divisional win over the Buffalo Bills.

Besides an already hard hurdle for Stidham, the game would see immense weather changes, which head coach Sean Payton pointed out.

“Sean Payton on Jarrett Stidham: ‘I thought he fought hard. Tough conditions,'” Steven wrote.

Besides the passing attack, the rushing game wasn't great either as the Broncos totaled 79 yards on the ground, much to the dismay of Payton.

“Sean Payton was frustrated with the lack of success on the ground: ‘We felt like we had one of our better run plans going in,'” Stevens wrote.

Consequently, Denver now is sent home, being one game away from the Super Bowl, which gives them championship asprations for next season.