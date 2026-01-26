The Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain II bottled the New England Patriots as much as they could. Even holding Drake Maye to 86 passing yards. Yet the Patriots withstood the snow and Broncos 10-7 — leaving Surtain and company dejected.

But also sparking a promise from the NFL All-Pro defender after the AFC Championship game loss to N.E.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year from 2024 fired off this vow via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

“This is not the last time we’re going to be here,” Surtain said postgame. “We'll keep building and getting better.”

Patrick Surtain II, Broncos struggled with this aspect vs. Patriots

Surtain played in his first career postseason one year ago during his run to the league's top defensive award. Now he's tasted his first AFC title game appearance at 25 years of age.

Article Continues Below

“Surtain doesn’t sleep. He won’t relax. He locks in every snap. The deep balls will be difficult to complete on him. Too talented and so skilled,” Clark posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Surtain ended the snowy afternoon racking up five tackles with two solo stops. That pass breakup on Boutte was his only one of the contest — as both teams pivoted to the ground game more.

The second-year QB still managed to average 6.5 yards per carry and caught Denver off guard with his naked bootleg to seal the game. The Broncos allowed 141 rushing yards in the loss.