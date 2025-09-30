The Denver Broncos climbed back to .500 with a dominant 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, but what impressed head coach Sean Payton most in the Week 4 victory was the growth shown by second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

In his postgame remarks, Payton pointed to what stood out most from the second-year signal-caller — his ability to read the field and make quick, confident decisions. Nix passed for a career-high 326 yards, threw three total touchdowns, and completed 69 percent of his passes in the win over the Bengals. While the box score impressed, it was the intangibles that caught the coach's eye in the Broncos’ dominant Monday Night Football showing.

Guerilla Sports took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing a clip of the Broncos head coach breaking down what made Nix's performance stand out.

“He did a really good job getting through his progressions.

That was real impressive.”

In a system that leans heavily on timing and field vision, the development of the former Oregon Duck standout matters more than stats. Nix’s early season struggles — including a sub-80 passer rating through the first three games — made his Week 4 growth all the more significant.

Yes, the Bengals game came against a depleted defense, and they were also without starting quarterback Joe Burrow. But Nix still needed to execute. He delivered with key completions to Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey, added a rushing touchdown, and displayed the kind of poise that points to long-term potential.

With the Broncos preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, tougher tests await. But the outing from Nix showed clear signs that the 25-year-old quarterback is trending in the right direction — both on tape and in his coach's eyes.