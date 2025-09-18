The drama police were on alert during the Denver Broncos' loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The cameras caught quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton seemingly shouting at each other during the game. There was a lot of speculation after the clip went viral, with fans wondering if the relationship between the coach and the quarterback is already strained.

Payton was quick to say that people were overreacting to the “argument” and that there was nothing to be gleaned from that interaction. Nix later spoke about the topic as well. The Broncos quarterback said that their conversation looked like they were yelling because it was… but not because of emotions.

“Well, I think for whatever reason, we're allowing conversations to become bigger than what they are,” Nix said, per Jon Heath with Broncos Wire. “We oftentimes forget that it's a big stadium and a lot of people are talking at the same time. So you gotta be a little bit louder, more vocal. So that was just something as simple as, he asked me what happened on a play, I told him, I turned — he couldn't quite hear — turned back and told him again. There was no issue. So it's just a quick conversation with the head coach, nothing pressing.”

Nix completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 206 yards, throwing three touchdowns to one interception. The Broncos came tantalizingly close to beating the Colts in Week 2. However, Colts kicker Spencer Schrader's 60-yard missed kick was called back after a Broncos player committed a penalty on the kick. Schrader would then proceed to hit the 45-yard field goal to steal the win from Denver.

The Broncos are going to have to put that heartbreaking loss behind them, and fast. They face off against division rivals Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a team that's won their last two games in rather convincing fashion.