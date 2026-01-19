Yes, the Denver Broncos had a major downer during their game against the Bills. But Wil Lutz still delivered in crunch time. And Talanoa Hufanga had an immediate reaction to Lutz’s game-winning kick against the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Lutz’s overtime boot of 23 yards gave the Broncos a hard-earned 33-30 win over the Bills. And Hufanga said, “This is why I came,” according to a post on X by NFL Films.

Hufanga, who signed with the Broncos after four seasons with the 49ers, played a key defensive role in the win. He totaled 10 tackles, including seven solo efforts.

Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga is a difference-maker

For the season, Hufanga was chosen as a second-team member of the All-Pro team. He started all 17 games and totaled 106 tackles with a career-high six for loss. He also added three quarterback hits and defended 11 passes.

Hufanga said his goal in coming to Denver revolved around getting a ring. He said he didn’t worry about the Pro Bowl snub, according to the Denver Post.

“At the end of the day it’s like — we got bigger goals, too,” Hufanga said. “And, yeah, (the Pro Bowl) could be incentive-based to some people. Like, some people are truly — I’ve played with some guys that it’s like, ‘I lost money!’ But nah. That’s not me.

“I’m here to play the game. To win a ring.”

Hufanga earned a Pro Bowl spot with the 49ers. That came in 2022, the only other year in which he has played in all 17 games. He made it through 10 games in 2023 and only seven in 2024.

But while it seems like the 49ers annually have more injuries than most teams, Hufanga found good health again in Denver. Maybe it’s the altitude. But whatever the case, Hufanga had a chance to help the Broncos return to the Super Bowl.

They will have to get past the Patriots, and will have to do it without Nix. He injured his ankle in the win over the Bills and will miss the rest of the postseason.