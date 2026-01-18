The Denver Broncos dealt with a resilient Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills by taking a late lead. Denver watched a 13-point lead evaporate fast in the Rocky Mountains. But Wil Lutz booted Buffalo out of the NFL Playoffs.

Lutz needed only 24 yards to send the Broncos to their first AFC title game since the 2015 season, winning 33-30 in overtime.

THE BRONCOS ARE GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/TENPA7js5p — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Denver withstood the Buffalo rally — featuring Allen overcoming costly turnovers. Allen coughed the football up near the end of halftime on what looked like a botched lateral attempt. But he followed with another fumble forced by Nik Bonitto.

Still, Allen and the Bills showed their resiliency and even took a late 27-23 lead. But Marvin Mims snuck behind Buffalo for the 26-yard touchdown to place Denver back up before overtime occurred.

Reactions sprout for Broncos surpassing the Bills

Denver entered as the top seed in the AFC playoffs, yet felt like the underdog. Buffalo and Allen appeared to have the stars aligned for a deep run. The QB and his team arrived to a postseason that didn't have Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson plus saw Aaron Rodgers exit the postseason early.

Yet Denver is the one punching the first ticket into conference championship weekend.

The Broncos WIN IT in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship 🔥 Bo Nix: 26/46

279 yards

3 TDs Marvin Mims jr.: 93 yards

1 TD Their first AFC Championship appearance since 2016! pic.twitter.com/kWeU5wDx9W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

The Lutz kick would've never been made possible if it wasn't for this highly scrutinized interception by Ja'Quan McMillan.

Ja'Quan McMillian comes up with a potential GAME SAVING interception 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ofbuN3fGWm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

Sportscenter went on to troll the Bills — by depicting Bo Nix jumping on a table like a Bills fan.

THE BRONCOS CRUSH THE BILLS' PLAYOFF HOPES 😤 Denver heads to the AFC Championship for the first time since the 2015 season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qOG2LVn00T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2026

A Broncos fan took the trolling further. Allen's wife actress Hailee Steinfield had a photo reemerge from 10 years ago celebrating the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win. That Denver fan reposted that photo to celebrate the win over Allen's Bills.

MOOOOOOOOD: WE ARE HEADING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/EDXdv4ODOd — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) January 18, 2026

The game ended up with three different lead changes before Lutz' game-winner. But now Denver will host its ninth AFC Championship game next Sunday.