The Denver Broncos are still feeling the aftershocks of their emotional Week 7 win over the New York Giants. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for one game earlier this week for verbally threatening referee Brad Allen after the contest — and now, his teammate Justin Strnad has also been disciplined by the league.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad $15,486 for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with referee Brad Allen following the 33-32 win.

“The NFL fined Broncos LB Justin Strnad $15,486 for unsportsmanlike conduct — making contact with referee Brad Allen after last week’s win over the Giants. Teammate Dre Greenlaw was suspended one game for verbally abusing Allen. Now, a fine for Strnad,” Pelissero wrote on social media.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after the game’s chaotic ending. Emotions were running high as the Broncos pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in franchise history, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 19-point deficit. While Greenlaw’s confrontation drew the most attention, the league’s review showed that Strnad also made physical contact with the referee in the postgame commotion, a clear violation of NFL conduct policies.

Strnad, a key contributor on special teams and situational defensive packages, avoided suspension but was still hit with the hefty fine. The NFL has taken a zero-tolerance stance toward contact with officials in recent seasons, emphasizing respect for referees amid rising tensions across the league.

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ comeback win over New York was a much-needed morale boost for head coach Sean Payton’s squad, which improved to 5-2 and extended its winning streak to four games. Denver trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter before quarterback Bo Nix and the offense exploded, capped by Will Lutz’s game-winning 39-yard field goal in the final seconds.

After the game, Payton dismissed growing criticism of his conservative play-calling early in the season. “I haven’t given any consideration to handing play-calling off,” Payton said. “We ended up with some big, big plays.” His adjustments in the fourth quarter, including more aggressive screen passes and up-tempo sequences, sparked the team’s comeback and silenced doubters, at least for now.

Still, the fallout from the postgame altercation serves as a reminder that composure is just as important as execution. The Broncos will now look to move past the controversy as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, aiming to maintain their momentum at the top of the AFC West.