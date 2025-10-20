The Denver Broncos entertained NFL fans with their epic wild comeback Sunday. But witnessed league discipline arriving to Dre Greenlaw Monday after beating the New York Giants.

The linebacker became involved in a heated moment after the game at Empower Field. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the fallout of Greenlaw's unsportsmanlike conduct call.

“LB Dre Greenlaw, just back from an injury, was suspended without pay for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct following Sunday’s game against the New York Giants,” Rapoport said on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Rapoport then added what occurred involving Greenlaw that led to his discipline.

“After the conclusion of the Giants-Broncos game, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field,” Rapoport added.

Video shows Dre Greenlaw running towards ref after Broncos-Giants game

Article Continues Below

Fellow NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the video that led to Greenlaw's punishment.

“After this clip ends, Greenlaw (No. 57) chases Allen past midfield and, per the NFL, “verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.” Allen threw a flag,” Pelissero posted.

Denver earned 12 penalty markers during the game but none on Greenlaw. It's not known what triggered the emotions of Greenlaw in that moment.

The veteran linebacker tied for second on Denver with six total tackles and one solo stop. He delivered a QB hit on rookie Jaxson Dart, too.

His Broncos exploded with a stunning 33-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Head coach Sean Payton needed to rally his team from a 19-point deficit and then a 26-8 Giants lead to win.

Denver is now 5-2 overall and is control of first place in the AFC West. The Broncos are riding a four-game winning streak heading into a big Sunday home game against the Dallas Cowboys. But now must operate without Greenlaw for one game only.