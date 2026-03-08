The Denver Broncos should be active in NFL free agency. Denver should be proud after making it all the way to the AFC Championship in 2025. Now the Broncos could set themselves up for a big season in 2026 by making a few key additions. Denver started by retaining one key piece of their defense who was set to hit free agency.

The Broncos have re-signed linebacker Justin Strnad on a three-year contract worth $18 million, per NFL insider James Palmer.

“The #broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense. LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3 year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing per sources,” Palmer wrote. “A smart player that had options elsewhere.”

Article Continues Below

Strnad played a big role for the Broncos in 2025. He logged 58 total tackles along with four-and-a-half sacks, one interception, and three passes defensed.

More on this story to come.