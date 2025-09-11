The Denver Broncos entered the 2025-26 season under pressure to meet lofty expectations. Experts around the NFL world predict that Denver will have an excellent season. A lot of that success is because of the head coach, Sean Payton.

After a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, Payton decided to shout out Patrick Surtain, Talanoa Hufanga, and the entire defense.

The Broncos' defensive unit is one of the best in the entire NFL. Surtain won the Defensive Player of the Year Award last season and is one of the most feared corners in the league. However, Denver's win over Tennessee was a team effort. The Broncos racked up six sacks against Cam Ward and had key turnovers. Hufanga and Ja'Quan McMillan forced two fumbles in the game.

After the game, Payton celebrated the win with his team in their locker room. He also made a move that is rare for him. According to The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the veteran head coach gave a game ball to the entire defense. Payton is not a coach that usually does something like that, but he felt the team deserved it, even if it won't happen again for a while.

“That happens, maybe, once every three years,” Payton said.

The Broncos' defense, led by Surtain and the secondary, have a chance to make a run this season. However, Payton will have to lean on his defense as Bo Nix settles back into the offense. The young quarterback struggled in Denver's season opener, hinting at some growing pains as he gets used to Payton's system.

Despite some of the downsides of its Week 1 performance, Denver has a lot to feel good about. The Broncos have a big matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and their red-hot offense in Week 2. If Surtain and Co. have another great performance, Payton's game ball tradition might have to be broken once again.