The Denver Broncos had a successful season, finishing 10-7 and advancing to the playoffs. However, after the Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills, there is still work to be done. The loss left a sour taste in the mouth of this team, but there is hope for the 2025 NFL season. There are numerous Broncos predictions circulating throughout the league as the new year approaches. Likewise, this Broncos preview will outline a few of them. Moreover, this will be the Broncos' bold predictions that some might be too timid to forecast.

Denver currently has +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Notwithstanding, they currently have the 12th-best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy in February. Many things have to go right for that to happen, including beating a certain division rival who has dominated the AFC West for years.

The goal is to improve, and this Broncos preview will outline how they plan to achieve it. Additionally, Denver looks to overtake the Kansas City Chiefs to snag the AFC West. Here are three Broncos bold predictions for the 2025 NFL season.

The Broncos go 13-4 and finish as the second seed in the AFC

This seems crazy until one remembers that this team will be playing a third-place schedule. Moreover, they will have four games against the AFC South. In fact, the Broncos will open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans before heading to Lucas Oil Field to play the Indianapolis Colts. That seems like a 2-0 start if all goes well.

The Broncos might struggle against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. After that, they go through three straight games where they play teams that did not make the playoffs. The Broncos play in London against the New York Jets. Then, they will host the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in back-to-back weeks. The road game against the Houston Texans will be a tough battle, but they will face the Las Vegas Raiders the following week.

The much-anticipated first battle with the Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Week 11 at Empower Field at Mile High. After a bye week, the Broncos will head to Landover to play the Washington Commanders, followed by games against the Raiders (again), the Green Bay Packers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos will clash with the Chiefs on Christmas Day at Arrowhead. Finally, they will end the season against the Chargers at home.

The Broncos will lose just four games this season, dropping two against the Chargers, one against the Texans, and one against the Eagles. Yes, they will sweep the Chiefs this season, which is part of this bold prediction.

Evan Engram will have a career season with Bo Nix

The Broncos signed Evan Engram in the offseason, and it could be the team's best signing since last season ended. Significantly, he has been in the NFL since 2017. But it has always seemed like he has missed his potential.

Engram dealt with injuries last season. Before that, he had 114 receptions for 963 yards (career high) and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has not had more than four scores since his rookie season, when he had 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns. At the time, it seemed like he was going to be a star, but that has not transpired. Now, Engram will be catching passes from Bo Nix.

Nix struggled to connect with his tight ends last season, but that's because he didn't have a good one to throw to. Engram changes all that. His ability to run routes and catch contested passes makes him an intriguing option. There is a chance he can get 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Denver defense will be the best in the 2025 NFL season

The biggest of the Broncos' bold predictions is excellence for this defense. It could get even better. First, the Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga to a contract. Then, the Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw to a massive deal. The defense was already solid, leading the NFL in sacks in 2024. Additionally, the defense was sixth overall in yards allowed per game.

With the additions of Hufanga and Greenlaw, as well as the emergence of pass rushers Nik Bonitto (13.5 sacks), Jonathon Cooper (10.5 sacks), and Zach Allen (8.5 sacks), this defense is going to be nearly unstoppable. The Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, and Commanders are the only top offenses they will face all season.

The offense continues to improve, but it will be the defense that continues to create mayhem and make plays to help this team win. After making the playoffs last season, the Broncos' predictions are off the charts. This defense has the potential to become the best in the NFL and create a deep playoff run.