As the new WNBA season approaches, the league will see a historic mark in celebrating 30 years since its establishment in 1996. Throughout the years, the WNBA has been home to basketball greats like Diana Taurasi, Lisa Leslie, and Maya Moore of the past and A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Caitlin Clark of the present and future. To celebrate, Nike will honor “the W” with an exclusive Nike GT Cut 4 colorway to celebrate the milestone.

The WNBA has been integral in growing the game of basketball, but the league has reached far beyond the court in empowering women of all ages to aspire for greatness off the court as well. Over the last 30 years, the WNBA has raised millions of dollars in charity contributions along with their own initiatives like the WNBA Changemakers.

Nike has also been an integral part of the league's growth, not only outfitting some of the biggest names like Aces' A'ja Wilson and Fever's Caitlin Clark, but also giving the league an additional platform with international marketing abilities. The latest in Nike Basketball tech, the Nike GT Cut 4, will pay homage with a celebratory 30th anniversary colorway.

Nike GT Cut 4 “WNBA 30th Anniversary”

FIRST LOOK: Nike GT Cut 4 “WNBA 30th Anniversary” 🏀 🗓️ May 8th

📝 II7530-400

🎨 Light Photo Blue/Multi-Color-Ember Glow-Sail

💵 $210

The Nike GT Cut 4, which features an updated Cushlon foam midsole, will don a blue/white marbled pattern throughout the vast majority of the uppers, contrasted with a vibrant red mesh panel on the medial side of the sneakers. Early in-hand looks show a split down the middle to separate the shift in materials, as well as blue laces with hits of glitter for an extra shine.

The Cushlon performance midsole is done in metallic silver while the back heel will feature a stitched patch commemorating the WNBA's 30-year anniversary. The shoes also come with special packaging and released in limited quantities. Expect each player of the WNBA to receive their own pair for the occasion.