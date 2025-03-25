The Detroit Lions had an incredible 2024 season. Detroit won 15 games, earned its second consecutive NFC North title, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs. All of these are franchise firsts in Detroit, so in that respect the 2024 season was undoubtedly a success.

Unfortunately, Detroit could not get the job done in the playoffs. The Lions limped into the playoffs with the most injured defense in all of football. It cost them right away, losing a heartbreaking Divisional Round game against the Commanders at Ford Field.

Now the Lions have to figure out how to pick up the pieces and get back into the playoffs during the 2025 season.

Detroit got off to a strong start during NFL free agency. Brad Holmes has proven that he is one of the best general managers in all of football over the past few seasons. He made good use of Detroit's cap space and added several players on both sides of the ball.

The biggest splash the Lions made during free agency was adding CB DJ Reed on a three-year contract worth $48 million. Reed signed for $12 million less than former Lions CB Carlton Davis III who left for the Patriots. Reed slots in as an immediate starter for the Lions on the outside next to Terrion Arnold.

Detroit also made some significant investments in the defensive line. They brought back a host of players from last season, including Marcus Davenport, Levi Onwuzurike, Pat O'Connor, and Al-Quadin Muhammad. The Lions also added DT Roy Lopez from the Cardinals as depth at nose tackle.

All of these moves were great for the Lions. However, I have not even mentioned the sneakiest moves that Holmes made during the first few weeks of NFL free agency. Holmes' best moves of all came recently as free agency has started to die down.

Below we will explore one of Detroit's sneakiest moves during 2025 NFL free agency.

Brad Holmes deserves some love for Avonte Maddox, Rock Ya-Sin signings

Lions GM Brad Holmes made several smart moves during 2025 NFL free agency.

Detroit focused on adding depth all across the roster. This is a smart approach because it allows the Lions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and pick the best player available at each spot. They can still move up and down the board, of course, but they are not pigeonholed into selecting a specific position with a specific pick.

There is no better example of this than how Holmes attacked the cornerback position in free agency.

We've already talked about Reed, who was a great signing. It looks even better with the addition of Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin on one-year contracts.

Both Maddox and Ya-Sin will be depth players for the Lions in 2025. In fact, there is no guarantee that both of them make the final roster. I would be surprised to see either cut, but it is certainly possible.

Maddox in particular is an incredible addition to Detroit's secondary. Maddox brings veteran experience to the position group as a seven-year NFL player. He also has plenty of postseason experience, playing in multiple Super Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the best parts of Maddox's game, especially as a depth player, is his versatility. The Eagles liked to play Maddox primarily in the slot. However, he has routinely taken snaps at outside cornerback, free safety, and in the box during his NFL career. In fact, Maddox played a whopping 400 snaps at outside cornerback as recently as 2020.

At this point in his career, Maddox will probably thrive the most playing in the slot. Even so, it is great for Detroit's coaching staff to know that he can be an “emergency option” as an outside starter if absolutely necessary.

In essence, Maddox's ability to add depth at multiple positions in Detroit's secondary makes him incredibly valuable.

Rock Ya-Sin is another valuable addition, especially in the context of being added on top of DJ Reed and Avonte Maddox. Ya-Sin has never quite found a home in the NFL, playing for four teams over his six-year career. The vast majority of Ya-Sin's snaps have come at outside cornerback, which effectively makes him a replacement for Emmanuel Moseley.

At the end of the day, I think the Lions will benefit greatly from adding depth players like Maddox and Ya-Sin. If those guys can take the place of Moseley and Kindle Vildor, that means the Lions' roster is now even deeper and stronger.

Detroit's deep roster will serve them well in the playoffs next winter.