The New England Patriots are going to look very different this fall. New England is set to add a ton of talent during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Patriots enter NFL free agency with more cap space than any other team. They have already made some big moves with that cash, adding a veteran cornerback to their secondary.

The Patriots have signed cornerback Carlton Davis according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Davis gets a three-year contract worth $60 million. Of that $60 million, $34.5 million is fully guaranteed.

This is a huge signing for the Patriots. Davis will join Christian Gonzalez on New England's defense. The Patriots now have two long, physical boundary cornerbacks who will make things easier on the front seven.

Davis spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis was traded to the Lions at this time last year and played the 2024 season in Detroit. He played well in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme. Unfortunately, Davis suffered a broken jaw in Week 15 and missed the remainder of the 2024 season.

That jaw injury should not be a problem for Davis moving forward. He is expected to be ready for training camp this summer.

Patriots add multiple players to start NFL free agency

Carlton Davis is not the only player the Patriots have added so far in NFL free agency.

On Sunday, the Patriots signed linebacker Harold Landry to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million with $26 million fully guaranteed. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is very familiar with Landry because of their shared history in Tennessee.

The Patriots were able to swipe up Landry before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period because he was released by the Titans.

Landry gives New England a reliable edge defender who should provide some consistency to the unit.

New England also added off-ball linebacker Robert Spillane on Monday. Spillane gets a three-year, $37 million contract after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders.

Spillane joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Titans, so there's a Vrabel connection there too. He was a backup for the first five years of his career before starting in Las Vegas.

Spillane turns 30 years old this season, which makes it somewhat questionable to give him such a lucrative contract. Patriots fans should view Spillane as a short-term solution at the linebacker position.

Finally, the Patriots reinforced their offensive line by adding tackle Morgan Moses.