The Detroit Lions headed back to Michigan, licking their wounds after being soundly beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-17. But the bad news did not stop with the loss.

On Monday, it was revealed that Lions safety Brian Branch has been suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The news comes following his altercation with Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, in which Branch appeared to slap the Chiefs wideout upside the head.

Branch has the opportunity to appeal the suspension, according to the current CBA (collective bargaining agreement). A grievance would be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

But it seems unlikely that the suspension would be overturned.

The 2024 Pro Bowl safety will also miss one game check via the suspension.

That is certainly not great news for a Lions secondary that is already decimated with injury.

Detroit entered Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, missing five of their top six cornerbacks due to injury. All of this spells trouble for the Lions, who will host the NFL-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing as well as any in the league right now. Despite missing star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Mayfield ranks among the league leaders in nearly every statistical category.

Maybe the only good piece of news for Lions fans is that rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka picked up an injury on Sunday. He suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the San Francisco 49ers. It is unknown whether he will play in Week 7.