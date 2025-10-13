A double-digit defeat in a prime-time matchup versus what has been the model organization of the NFL over the past half-decade already stings quite a bit, but Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is facing even more disappointment coming out of Sunday night's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2024 Pro Bowl selection is expected to receive some form of disciplinary action, whether it be a hefty fine or suspension, for striking JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game. He apologized but also explained the reason for his outburst.

The veteran wide receiver blocked Branch in the back with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, which Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press conveyed via a post on X. No flag was thrown. Branch took issue with what he deemed to be a blatantly illegal act that could have resulted in injury.

Here’s the play Branch was talking about getting blocked in the back, what he said led to the postgame incident https://t.co/S2MC9uaQSq — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 13, 2025

Obviously, the No. 45 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was still fuming about the play during the postgame handshakes. He snubbed KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Chiefs' 30-17 home victory. Smith-Schuster also extended his hand, but a heated Branch responded by hitting the WR's facemask. Naturally, a skirmish broke out between the two teams.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell publicly criticized Brian Branch for what the player himself called a “real childish thing.” The NFL could consider the behavior to be more than just “childish” when it doles out his inevitable punishment.

Expressing frustrations over officiating is one thing — the Chiefs notably did not have any penalties during this game (Lions had four for 38 yards) — but the 23-year-old cannot allow his emotions to consume him. Branch will hope for some leniency from the league offices, as he focuses on helping Detroit's banged-up defense bounce back.