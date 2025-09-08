The Detroit Lions got packed and put away by Green Bay. And quarterback Jared Goff called for a sense of urgency. However, head coach Dan Campbell gave a silver lining after the Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Packers, according to a post on X by Eric Woodyard.

“Dan Campbell looking ahead: “The good news is there's no way to go but up. And up we will go.” He thought new #Lions OC John Morton did “good” in his debut, but they have to improve the run game. “We've got to master bread and butter before you get to all the other stuff.”

The Lions finished on the short end of a 27-13 decision to the Packers. And Green Bay pretty much dominated the contest throughout.

Lions HC Dan Campbell looking for better days

Campbell said he believed his team would be better in the season opener, according to ESPN.

“I thought we would be cleaner than we were,” Campbell said. “I thought we'd be much cleaner than we were. And it wasn't as clean, but there again, you're talking about a few plays that were critical. But, like I told the team, these are so correctable. Everything that showed up is so correctable, and we will hit it head-on.”

With new offensive and defensive coordinators, it may take time for the Lions to find a strong footing this season.

Campbell said his team found the bad spots too often.

“We made some critical errors at the worst times possible,” Campbell said. “And if you don't do those, you take those out of the equation, it looks different. You feel like it could be a totally different scenario, but we did make those critical errors at the worst time. So, we're going to learn from it.

“We'll clean it up. It gives us a little barometer of where we're at Game 1, and that's OK. It's always about improving, no matter what. We're going to take it and we're going to improve.”

Quarterback Jared Goff said better days are ahead.

“We've got good players,” Goff said. “We've got good coaches. We'll be fine. There needs to be an urgency of improvement. There has to be. Today wasn't even close to being good enough offensively, and we've got a lot of work to do.”