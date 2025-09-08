The Detroit Lions fell flat on their face right away in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Amid lofty expectations for the two-time defending NFC North champions, Jared Goff and company stumbled in their first assignment of the campaign, losing to the Green Bay Packers on the road on Sunday to the tune of a 27-13 score.

The loss at Lambeau Field in Green Bay was a tough one for Detroit, especially with how its offense performed. Just last season, they ranked first in the entire league with an average of 33.2 points per game.

But against the Packers in Week 1, they did not even muster half of that. Detroit's performance in Green Bay was an early eye-opener for Goff.

“There needs to be an urgency of improvement,” the Lions star quarterback shared after the contest, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

The Packers dominated the contest from start to finish. Jordan Love led Green Bay to a touchdown in the game's opening drive. The Lions couldn't muster a point in the first quarter and only had three on the board at halftime.

Goff finished the matchup throwing for 225 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 31-of-39 pass completions. His protection unit was clearly not up to par, having been sacked four times for a loss of 25 yards.

Behind that line is Detroit's rushing attack that bled for yards on the ground. The Lions rushed for just 46 yards on 22 carries for an average of just 2.1 yards per carry.

The Lions didn't fight the end zone until there was less than a minute left in regulation, as rookie third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa caught a 13-yard scoring grab to make the score a bit more respectable for Detroit.

Detroit had more first downs than the Packers, but Goff and the Lions' offense couldn't make the important plays when it mattered, as evidenced by their 5-for-15 performance on third downs. They were also just 1-for-4 in the red zone. Conversely, the Packers went 4-for-1o on third downs and converted on three of five attempts in the red zone.

The Lions will continue their search for their first win of the season in Week 2, with the Chicago Bears up next on their schedule.