With the 2025 NFL Draft happening today, all eyes are on the Tennessee Titans. Holding the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in nearly a decade, the Titans are at a pivotal moment. This draft could define the direction of the franchise for years to come. After a stretch marked by offensive instability and subpar results, Tennessee enters a new era. The decisions they make this weekend go far beyond just adding talent—they represent a chance to redefine the team's identity, philosophy, and long-term vision. This draft isn’t just another checkpoint in a rebuild—it’s a foundational moment.

Mixed Results and Lingering Questions

The Titans’ free agency approach has been more strategic than splashy. The departure of Harold Landry III left a major void in the pass rush. Replacing his production won’t be easy, and his exit underscores the challenges facing Tennessee’s defense in 2025.

The most significant moves came in the trenches. That's where the Titans prioritized upgrading a pretty weak offensive line. Dan Moore Jr and Kevin Zeitler headline those additions. Moore’s signing allows rookie standout JC Latham to slide to his more natural right tackle spot. For his part, Zeitler should form a reliable interior duo with Peter Skoronski. If the line gels, it could become a quietly formidable unit. That's a critical development with the team widely expected to select quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.

However, that optimism is tempered by what Tennessee lost. Letting go of a high-impact defender like Landry hurts. Moore's large contract also raises questions given his inconsistency. Elsewhere, additions like Dre’Mont Jones and Cody Barton bolster depth but don’t meaningfully move the needle.

Even with these upgrades, the roster still features key holes. This is especially true at quarterback, edge rusher, and wide receiver. The Titans’ draft strategy will need to be sharp, calculated, and bold if they hope to emerge from draft weekend with more than just potential—they need a path forward.

Here we'll try to look at the three last-minute predictions for the Tennessee Titans looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Titans Select Cam Ward

There’s been some chatter, some speculation, and a whole lot of smoke. However, here’s the fire: the Titans will use the No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward.

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is the most pro-ready option in this draft class. He has an elite arm talent, off-script creativity, and dual-threat capabilities. Ward threw for over 18,000 career yards and 160 touchdowns in college. He rewrote record books at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami. Beyond the stats, his leadership and ability to elevate lesser rosters stand out. Importantly, he already has familiarity with Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz from their days at Washington State.

For a franchise that has seen a revolving door at quarterback since the decline of Ryan Tannehill, Ward provides hope. Sure, he may not turn the team into playoff contenders overnight. However, he gives Tennessee something it hasn’t had in a long time: a quarterback worth building around.

2. Titans Double Down on Edge Rushers

With Landry now gone, the Titans desperately need youth and explosiveness off the edge. That’s why they’ll use two of their mid-to-late round picks on promising edge defenders: Oluwafemi Oladejo from UCLA and Ahmed Hassanein from Boise State.

Oladejo is a freakish athlete with a rangy frame and raw tools. His length and burst make him a strong candidate to develop as an edge rusher. Hassanein, on the other hand, offers more polish. Last season, he consistently showed the ability to win with both power and technique. His motor never stops running—traits that defensive coordinators love.

Drafting two edge rushers may seem like overkill. In today’s NFL, though, depth at that position is a necessity. One might start. Both could contribute. And the Titans, who ranked near the bottom of the league in pressure rate last year, need all the help they can get.

3. Titans Select Just One Wide Receiver

With five picks and several positional needs, the Titans won’t go wide receiver heavy this year. Instead, they’ll take one swing—and it’ll be on Antwane Wells Jr from Ole Miss.

Wells has quietly risen up draft boards. At 6'1, 201 pounds, and with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, he brings a solid mix of size and speed. Yes, he is not a burner. That said, Wells thrives on route precision and contested catches. He’s got strong hands, a fearless approach over the middle, and the ability to create separation at the break point.

More importantly, he fits well with Ward. Wells projects as the type of steady, reliable receiver that young quarterbacks gravitate toward. He won’t command double coverage, but he’ll move the chains and win in crucial third-down situations.

With Calvin Ridley aging and Treylon Burks still a question mark, Wells gives the Titans a potential future starter. He also doesn’t require a premium pick. It’s a smart value play at a position of moderate need.

Final Word

This draft marks a turning point for Tennessee. Selecting Cam Ward signals the beginning of a new offensive era. Investing in two edge rushers reaffirms a commitment to modern defense. Taking a calculated shot on a wide receiver like Wells balances present needs with future potential. For a franchise stuck in limbo the past few seasons, this draft could finally unlock the door to long-term relevance.

Whether these picks pan out is another story. But if the Titans execute this plan, they’ll come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with something they’ve lacked for far too long: direction.