The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback. Tennessee will be under a lot of pressure to succeed during Ward's rookie season. One Titans veteran explained in a recent interview that Ward played a big role in luring him to Tennessee.

Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett explained that he signed in Tennessee because he wanted to play with rookie Cam Ward.

“I wanted to play with Cam,” said Lockett, who had heard good things from veterans friends such as Quandre Diggs about how Ward works and improves. “You can tell he's really good at extending the play, understanding pocket awareness. … And still having an idea of everybody's routes.”

Tennessee added Lockett just before the 2025 NFL Draft. At that point, it was abundantly clear that the Titans would pick Ward with the first overall pick.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that Lockett is known for his ability to avoid hits and getting down at opportune times. He may have to learn how to absorb more hits while adjusting to Tennessee's new offense.

“You've got to let go of that pride of, ‘I know how to do this' and you've got to go back to the learning stage and be coachable,” Lockett said. “[It's about] learning things new and down the road creating those relationships so that they know when you're doing what you're asked to do, they will be more open to ideas that you might have.”

Lockett has a good chance to become Ward's security blanket during his rookie season.

Titans' Cam Ward shares powerful reason behind strong work ethic

Cam Ward already has the professional work ethic that NFL teams love to see.

Ward reflected on his personal experiences in a recent interview to explain why he works hard every single day.

“I've grown up watching my dad wake up at 4:30 doing a job he didn't like, so if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like, I shouldn't be playing football,” Ward said.

This is exactly what Brian Callahan and Tennessee's coaching staff want to hear from Ward.

Work ethic is one often overlooked part of what makes NFL quarterbacks so talented. They put in a lot of work that NFL fans do not see, but it pays off on the gridiron.

Hopefully Ward can help establish a new, winning culture in Tennessee over the next few seasons.