On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions picked up a comfortable road win over the Washington Commanders to get back into the win column after last week's dud against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the first week for Dan Campbell calling the offensive plays for Detroit, as he took over those duties in an attempt to kickstart a Lions offense that had grown stagnant in recent weeks.

The decision worked to perfection, with multiple Lions finding the endzone on Sunday, including star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In attendance for the game was US President Donald Trump, and after scoring, St. Brown appeared to mimic a dance move that Trump has done, which has since gone viral.

On Wednesday, St. Brown took to his own St. Brown Podcast to apologize for the moment.

“If any President was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it,” he clarified.

Article Continues Below

The dance understandably drew mixed reactions from fans, but Lions fans were certainly happy to see their team's best receiver back in the endzone after what was a frustrating performance for the team last week against the Vikings.

It remains to be seen how the Campbell as playcaller experiment will fare once Detroit starts playing games against tougher opponents, but the early returns were encouraging, to say the least.

The Lions now sit at 6-3, and still are very much in contention to win the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers have now suffered two straight losses, including one on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions will get their own shot at the Eagles next week on the road in Philadelphia.