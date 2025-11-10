After he scored a nine-yard touchdown, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown paid homage to President Donald Trump, doing his viral dance, during their takedown of the Washington Commanders, becoming the latest NFL player to do it.

Following the game, St. Brown was asked if the Trump dance was “premeditated” by reporters. It sounds like he decided to do it after catching wind that the president would be at the game in Landover, Maryland.

“I mean, I heard Trump was gonna be at the game; I don't know how many times the president is gonna be at the game, so [I] just decided to have some fun and do his dance,” St. Brown explained.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did President Donald Trump's dance in front of him

St. Brown paid homage to Trump while the president was at the game. Trump attended the game, even joining the broadcast booth for a period in the second half of the game.

Earlier in the year, Trump was at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles blow out the Kansas City Chiefs.

St. Brown had a stellar game, catching five passes for 58 yards and a score. Jameson Williams led the team with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions pounced the Commanders in the game. Jared Goff was efficient, completing 25 of 33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs also rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught a score.

Nine games into the season, St. Brown is fourth in the NFL in receptions (64) and has 693 yards (the fifth-most in the league). He has caught eight touchdowns so far, the second-most in the league.

He is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Lions. In his first season, St. Brown logged over 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The following year, he had his first 1,000-yard season. He then had over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns in 20023.

Once again, St. Brown is on pace for his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season. He has made the last three Pro Bowls, and he's been named First-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.