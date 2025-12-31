The Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions in Week 18, aiming for revenge from the Week 2 blowout loss. It seemed like forever ago because both teams have gone in opposite directions since their last meeting. The Lions won 52-21, but now, the Bears are in the playoffs, and the Lions are not.

The Lions can still play a bit of a spoiler to the Bears by forcing them to drop to the 3-seed in the NFC, allowing for potentially one fewer home playoff game. The Bears are close favorites to win at home.

Detroit has a ton of players on the injury report. Multiple players, headlined by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell, did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Alex Anzalone and left guard Christian Mahogany are other notable players who did not practice. Taylor Decker, Avonte Maddox, and Giovanni Manu were limited.

If St. Brown misses this game, he will finish the season one yard shy of his mark last season at 1,263 yards. He ended last season with 12 touchdowns and currently has 11 in 2025. The former USC star has been reliable and one of the best receivers in the NFL since 2022. An update on St. Brown on Tuesday said that he is considered day-to-day with a knee injury. There is a chance he plays on Sunday, but he shouldn't be a full participant at all this week.

Sewell is dealing with the ankle injury he suffered a few weeks ago. He has been one of the best right tackles in the game and is one of those irreplaceable players protecting Jared Goff.

Stay tuned for more updates this week on key players for the Lions heading into their Week 18 matchup against the Bears.