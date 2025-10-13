The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions, but the game’s intensity didn’t end with the final whistle. Emotions spilled over when Lions safety Brian Branch hit Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster late in the contest, sparking a brief brawl that drew attention from both sidelines and fans. After the game, Branch addressed the situation and expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that frustration got the best of him.

Brian Branch apologized for hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game. He also said he was tired of Smith-Schuster hitting him between plays and the Chiefs getting away with penalties in front of the ref. "I should've never did it." 🎥 @colton_pouncypic.twitter.com/1cbiYBz1qA — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 13, 2025

Brian Branch explained that his outburst came after repeated physical exchanges during the matchup. “I should’ve never did it,” Branch said, apologizing for the hit that ignited the tension. He admitted that the Chiefs players’ repeated unnecessary contact between plays upset him. According to him, JuJu Smith-Schuster had been pushing and hitting him during stoppages, and officials allowed it to go unnoticed. That frustration, he said, led to his emotional reaction.

The moment overshadowed what was otherwise a gritty performance from both teams. The Lions fought hard to keep pace with the defending AFC champions but fell short on the scoreboard. In the locker room afterward, Branch’s apology was seen as a sign of accountability. Teammates and coaches reportedly accepted it, emphasizing the importance of discipline and composure regardless of provocation.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked plenty of debate among fans. Some defended Branch for standing up for himself, while others criticized the move for sparking unnecessary chaos after the game. Still, the safety’s willingness to own his mistake helped defuse what could have lingered as postgame controversy.

As the Lions prepare for their next outing, the focus shifts back to football. Branch’s message to his teammates was clear: control emotions, play smart, and move forward. In a league where tempers often flare, how the Lions channel that fire could define their season moving ahead.

