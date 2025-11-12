On Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up a big road win over the Washington Commanders to help put the previous week's loss vs the Minnesota Vikings in the rearview mirror. Calling the plays on offense for Detroit was head coach Dan Campbell, who assumed those responsibilities with solid results in the victory.

Up next for the Lions is a date with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have not shyed away from bringing out the Tush Push so far this season despite frequent complaints from fans. The Eagles are frequently allowed to jump early on these plays without flags being thrown, and also have gotten away with fumbling the ball and the play being ruled dead, which has further stirred the controversy.

However, one person who doesn't have a problem with the play is Dan Campbell himself.

“I’m a purist. You take something out of the game, then we’re taking the next thing out of the game, and pretty soon we don’t have pads anymore. Then pretty soon you’re only playing 30 minutes. … They’ve got a niche, they’ve found something, they’re good at it, and it’s for everybody else to stop,” said Campbell, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

While the Eagles will appreciate Campbell's sentiments, unfortunately for them, most figures in the NFL do not have the same opinion, making it highly likely that the play will be addressed once again this offseason, especially considering referees' blatant inability to officiate it correctly.

Still, as long as they're allowed to do it, the Eagles have no signs of considering stopping the play, so it will be up to the Lions to try to stop it on Sunday.

The Eagles and Lions are set to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET from Philadelphia.