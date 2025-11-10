In Week 10, the Detroit Lions reminded everyone why they remain one of the NFC’s most dangerous and resilient teams. It all started with a bold decision from head coach Dan Campbell. After a frustrating Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell took back control of the offensive play sheet from incumbent offensive coordinator John Morton. One week later, the result was a thunderous 44-22 statement win over the Washington Commanders. It reenergized Detroit’s offense and restored its swagger.

The Lions bounced back in emphatic fashion. They looked like the high-powered unit that dominated earlier in the season. With Campbell calling the plays, Detroit piled up more than 540 yards of total offense and scored on every drive. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, and Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone three times. The offensive line also protected their quarterback masterfully after allowing five sacks the previous week. The contrast from the sloppy loss to Minnesota was night and day. Detroit avoided turnovers and executed with precision. The win improved their record to 6-3 and put them back in the NFC North driver’s seat.

Campbell revealed that he made the decision on the Monday after the Vikings' loss. He called it a moment that demanded change.

“Look, I know what I want to do, I know how I want to do it,” Campbell said. “Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort. I was taking input from John Morton the whole time, and the other coaches. We all work together. The coaches did a hell of a job, but I just wanted to change things up a little bit. Let’s just see if maybe a different play-caller can, maybe give us a little rhythm. That’s all. And, honestly, it’s nothing more than that. We made a change, it was good for today.”

Article Continues Below

Dan Campbell on taking over play-calling from OC John Morton: pic.twitter.com/W0354yeZLr — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 10, 2025

The Lions’ players responded instantly. Goff praised Campbell’s aggressiveness, while Gibbs credited the playcalling for opening lanes and matchups that played to the team’s strengths. The Commanders had no answers as Detroit dominated time of possession. The Lions dictated tempo and looked every bit the contender many expected entering the season.

For Campbell, the decision was less about control and more about accountability. Judging by how the Lions roared back in Week 10, it was the spark they needed.