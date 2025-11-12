The Detroit Lions are working toward a potential Super Bowl run in 2025. Detroit is riding high after a dominating win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10. However, they say that to be the man, you have to beat the man. In Week 11, the man comes around as the Lions take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has never played in Philadelphia. He has faced the Eagles once in his career. As a matter of fact, that game was his NFL debut, a loss at home to Philadelphia. Hitting the road for this matchup, Detroit's defensive star cannot wait to experience the atmosphere in the City of Brotherly Love.

“You get in those college football-esque games that really bring that love of the game back. Not that it's ever gone. But like, you're out there, you're 18 years old, you're in college. Fans are screaming, people care about the tradition. That, to me, it really invigorates my soul,” Hutchinson said, via Lions beat reporter Eric Woodyard.

The Lions have had some stumbles this year, especially on offense. However, they hope those offensive woes are now behind them. Head coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling last week against Washington. And the Lions proceeded to score 44 points, their most since Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Eagles are also experiencing some issues offensively of their own. Jalen Hurts and company have won each of their last three games. However, they have the 10th fewest yards per game on offense this year. They managed just 10 points in an ugly 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Despite any struggles, this is still a matchup of potential Super Bowl contenders. There's a non-zero chance this could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. Hutchinson certainly is not the only one looking forward to Sunday night's contest.