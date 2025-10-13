Dan Campbell criticized Brian Branch for his altercation with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the Detroit Lions' 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

As players on both teams did postgame handshakes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered a handshake to Branch, but Branch refused. Moments later, Smith-Schuster noticed and offered to shake Branch’s hand instead. However, Branch slapped the veteran receiver to the ground, which resulted in the latter going after him. This resulted members stepping in to stop the altercation from escalating into a full-on brawl.

Campbell reflected on the altercation after the game, per Woodward Sports Network. He didn't hold back on Branch's actions, calling it inexcusable for what he did to Smith-Schuster.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. I apologize to coach Reid and the Chiefs and Schuster. That's not okay. That's not what we do here, and it's not going to be okay. He knows that. Our team knows it,” Campbell said.

How Dan Campbell, Lions performed against Chiefs

It's clear that Dan Campbell has zero tolerance for what Brian Branch did after the game. It will only be a matter of time until an official decision comes out for the defender's punishment.

In the meantime, Detroit was unable to keep up with Kansas City on both sides of the ball. Even while keeping it close at halftime, the Lions were unable to ignite a spark as the Chiefs outscored them 17-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Jared Goff was accurate with his passing but needed more from his Detroit teammates to keep up with Kansas City. He completed 23 passes out of 29 attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs failed to reach the end zone as he ended the night with 17 carries for 65 yards. His co-partner David Montgomery followed with four rushes for 24 yards while making two catches for 37 yards.

Three players had most of the spotlight in the receiving game. Jameson Williams led the way with six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Sam LaPorta came next with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown provided nine receptions for 45 yards.

The Lions will look to bounce back in their next contest, being at home. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.