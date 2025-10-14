The Detroit Lions could not handle the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Detroit lost 30-17 on Sunday Night Football in part because of a mountain of defensive injuries. The Lions expect to be without Brian Branch in Week 7 following his altercation with Chiefs players on the field following that loss.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team is preparing to face the Buccaneers without Branch, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Branch received a one-game suspension after slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after Sunday's loss against the Chiefs.

He plans to appeal his suspension, but the Lions will be prepared in case that does not work. Campbell added that “if it happens that's a bonus” referring to a potential appeal.

But Campbell made it abundantly clear that Lions fans should expect Branch to miss Week 7.

“Right now, I’m assuming he’s out and he’s not gonna win it,” Campbell concluded.

Detroit's defense could be even more vulnerable in Week 7 without Branch patrolling the secondary.

Can the Lions get back on track in Week 7 without Brian Branch?

Now the biggest question in Detroit is how will their defense play in Week 7 without Brian Branch?

The Lions have stayed healthy on defense in their front seven. However, the secondary is extremely banged up. It is simply a fact that missing Branch is going to hurt.

Detroit is missing starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, as well as backups Avonte Maddox and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. This put a lot of stress on Detroit's depth, forcing reserve players like Rock Ya-Sin into starting roles.

Branch is technically a strong safety but can play cornerback in a pinch. Missing him for one game further depletes Detroit's secondary depth. It will also force backup Thomas Harper into starting at safety.

Lions fans should expect the team to deploy their base defense more often in Week 7 to make up for these injuries.

The good news is that none of these injuries are season-enders. Perhaps the Lions will look like their mighty selves once against after their Week 8 bye.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for Detroit is a Week 7 matchup against Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.