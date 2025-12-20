It appears that Detroit Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph's 2025 season is over.

The Lions announced on Saturday that they have put the talented defensive back on the injured reserve, ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here's the update from the Lions via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter:

“Lions announce roster moves:

Placed S Kerby Joseph on Reserve/Injured. Activated OL Christian Mahogany from Reserve/Injured. Elevated OL Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.”

The Steelers game will be Joseph's ninth missed game in a row because of a knee issue. He last saw action on the field in Week 6's road game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit appeared to have held on to the hope that he could still make it back to the field for the Steelers game, as they did not put him on the injured reserve last week. But it's now clear that Joseph will spend at least the rest of the regular season on the sidelines.

In the six games he's played in the 2025 season, the 25-year-old Joseph recorded three interceptions, four passes defended and 19 combined tackles for the Lions, who continue to miss the NFL's leader in defensive picks in 2024. Last season, Kerby amassed nine interceptions in 17 games. He turned one of those INTs into a touchdown while adding 83 combined tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Lions enter Week 16 on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the NFC with an 8-6 record.