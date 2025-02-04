What kept the Detroit Lions from making a Super Bowl push clearly came from the defensive side of the football in the 2025 NFL playoffs. The Lions' upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round will now fester until next season.

While the Lions' heartbreak will last all offseason, there could be a chance to address the issues that are impeding their championship journey. An opening has presented itself for Detroit to find a suitable defensive star next to Aidan Hutchinson. Amid the recent Myles Garrett trade sweepstakes, the Lions are a “favorite destination,” Albert Breer revealed on the Dan Patrick Show.

“My favorite destination would be Detroit,” Breer said. “I just think about that. They're in a spot now where they don't need their first-round pick. They don't really need to keep stocking. They may be in a position where if you're them, you can almost say like, we may only have five or six rookies make our team. So are they in a position now where we can start to flip picks? If you're them and you've lost all of these coaches, and you want to flip the momentum and kind of keep things going in the right direction. I mean the idea of Myles Garrett opposite Aidan Hutchinson. That to me is really intriguing. So I think Detroit's in this championship window. They had so much momentum, and then the ugly loss to Washington. They lose six or seven coaches. And it looks like oh are they missing their championship window? What's the easiest way to flip that?”

Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday. And the speculation has been pouring throughout the NFL community on where the All-Pro defensive end will land in 2025.

Myles Garrett is the Lions' missing piece

As the Lions look to rebound next season, star hunting should be the mindset rather than who the organization will select in the NFL Draft. Garrett finished his 2024-25 campaign with a career-best 40 solo tackles (22 for a loss) and 14 sacks in 17 appearances for the Browns.

His fit on the Lions' defensive front next to Hutchinson would be dreamlike, and it doesn't look to be out of the realm of possibility.