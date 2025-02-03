After a disappointing season from the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett has decided that it's time for him and the team to go their separate ways. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has officially requested a trade in a letter that he wrote to the fans and the teams.

“While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent,” Garrett wrote. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

There's no doubt that several teams will be calling the Browns to get their hands on one of the best edge rushers in the league.