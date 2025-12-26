If you were relying on Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to bring home a fantasy football championship on Christmas Day, you probably woke up with a lump of coal in your stocking instead.

In a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Gibbs delivered a performance that can only be described as a nightmare scenario for fantasy managers. The Vikings' defense, led by coordinator Brian Flores, completely suffocated the Lions' rushing attack in Minnesota's 23-10 victory.

Gibbs finished with 17 carries for just 41 yards, a paltry 2.4 yards per carry, and added two catches for 23 yards. To make matters worse, he lost a crucial fumble, capping his night at a disastrous 5.4 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Social media was immediately set ablaze by disgruntled managers watching their title hopes vanish. As one observer noted on X, “Jahmyr Gibbs having the worst fantasy outing of his career on championship week is peak fantasy football.”

It wasn't just Gibbs who struggled. His quarterback, Jared Goff, imploded alongside him, turning the ball over constantly en route to a pitiful 2.08 fantasy points. One fan summed up the catastrophe perfectly: “Jahmyr Gibbs (5.4 points) and Jared Goff (2.08 points) laid the biggest eggs during fantasy championships.”

The timing couldn't have been worse. Gibbs has been an electric playmaker all season, the kind of stud who gets you to the finals in the first place. But the Vikings' front seven was relentless, closing gaps instantly and allowing him no room to operate.

For many, the damage is irreversible. “Here’s something I didn’t think I’d be saying… probably going to lose my fantasy championship because of Jahmyr Gibbs,” one user posted. It is a harsh reminder of the cruel nature of the game: sometimes the stars align, and sometimes, they disappear right when you need them most.