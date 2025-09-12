The Detroit Lions are looking to build upon their success over the last few seasons and the emergence of running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In just his second season, Gibbs ranked fifth league-wide with 1,412 rushing yards and tied the lead with 16 rushing touchdowns during the Regular Season. In acknowledging his excellence on the field, Jahmyr Gibbs recently signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

Following a slow start to this year's NFL campaign, Jahmyr Gibbs will be looking to expand his role as one of the league's most explosive players. Jordan Brand has always been known for the presence in the basketball world, but the Jumpman has slowly been taking over the football world one superstar at a time.

Gibbs will join marquee names like Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Rams' Davante Adams, and many more as they continue to grow their influence within the NFL. Preaching excellence in all aspect of performance, Gibbs is already shaping up to be a great addition to their cast of stars.

Jahmyr Gibbs joins the Jordan Brand family

With Jahmyr Gibbs rocking a variety of Jordan cleats throughout Lions training camp, the new signee may have tipped his move earlier than announced. We saw a similar story with Bills' Josh Allen opting towards New Balance throughout his own team's training camp, subsequently signing a massive deal with the brand and leaving former Nike just weeks later.

In a statement, Gibbs wrote: “It's an honor to be part of Jordan Brand. Growing up, you see that Jumpman and know it means something. Now I get to wear it and bring my own edge to the leacy. I'm locked in and ready to represent everything the brand stands for – speed, grit, and greatness.”