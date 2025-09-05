Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has been the face of an entire region since garnering elite status as a leader within the Bills organization. Since signing to Nike in 2018, Allen has also been one of the brand's biggest names in football. With his contract expiring, however, Josh Allen is ready to turn a new leaf as him and New Balance officially announced their newest endorsement deal, making Allen the face of their emerging American football line.

Josh Allen was one of Nike's biggest signings of the last 10 years, securing the young quarterback just three years into his NFL tenure and watching him grow into the game's best player. During this offseason's Bills minicamp, however, Allen was spotted on numerous occasions wearing New Balance cleats, a solid indication his contract with Nike had drawn to a close.

Just weeks later, Josh Allen and New Balance officially announced the deal, complete with a Josh Allen photoshoot and a personal letter to his hometown of Firebaugh, California. In the letter, Allen pledges to use his new deal to create sports programs for the youth of the community, regardless of background or ability to pay.

Josh Allen, New Balance, and his pledge to Firebaugh, CA

In his letter, Allen writes: “I've been lucky enough to play in some of the biggest stadiums in the world, in front of the biggest crowds, but no place means more to me than Firebaugh, California. It's my home and where my family built our life. It's where I first learned to throw a football…Firebaugh didn’t have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Allen goes on, “I'm proud to share that I've joined the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community, and authenticity…Together, we are making a commitment to Firebaugh to help fund its community sports program in the hopes of providing access to sports, regardless of ability to pay, to help young athlete access sports and chase their dreams.”

Allen joins a prominent cast of names at New Balance, spanning a wide range of sports like tennis' Coco Gauff, baseball's Shohei Ohtani, basketball's Kawhi Leonard, and track & field's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Overall, the specs of the deal are still unknown but Josh Allen has been a highly-endorsed elite player over the last 5 years, likely indicating a lucrative deal for both him and New Balance. In the future, we could even see Allen in line for his own signature cleats or sneaker collection. By the looks of Allen's photoshoot and personalized NB letterman jacket, we could even see an apparel collection in the works.