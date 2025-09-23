The Detroit Lions took down the Baltimore Ravens in a high-scoring Monday Night Football showdown. While Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs fueled the offense, one of the game's most pivotal moments came from an unexpected source — the Lions rookie kicker.

While Detroit piled up 38 points and sacked Lamar Jackson seven times, it was Bates’ effort on special teams that may have prevented a game-changing touchdown. Late in the first half, the Ravens vs. Lions matchup nearly swung back in Baltimore’s favor after a big return appeared headed for the end zone. But the rookie kicker sprinted downfield and came through with a clutch, open-field tackle that saved a touchdown.

The NFL took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to spotlight the moment, sharing the tackle by Bates and highlighting its potential impact on the game’s momentum.

“Jake Bates' tackle on the kickoff proved to end up saving a TD 💪”

The Monday Night Football broadcast highlighted the effort as a turning point. Although the Ravens would eventually score on the drive, the return wasn’t immediate, and Detroit’s defense had time to regroup. The stop helped keep the game tied heading into halftime — and kept momentum at bay.

Bates was previously known only for his booming leg, but now he’s earning praise for his football instincts. His tackle helped define what the Lions roster has become under Dan Campbell — a gritty, all-effort team focused not on who makes the play, but that someone does.

In a shootout where the Ravens and Lions combined for 68 points, hidden-yardage plays like Bates' tackle can swing outcomes. The Lions improved to 2-1, and their special teams showed it’s capable of contributing just like the offense and defense.

The team made sure the Ravens had to earn every yard — and that included the Lions rookie kicker. His effort on special teams sent a clear message that no play would come easy.